Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 158.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,221,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $229.92 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

