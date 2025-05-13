Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

NYSE ELF opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

