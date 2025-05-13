Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161,059 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of James Hardie Industries worth $29,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of JHX opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

