Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $62,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964,875 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,196,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,115,000 after purchasing an additional 213,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,854,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,385,000 after purchasing an additional 684,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,079,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,784 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

