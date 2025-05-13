Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $87,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,267,000 after purchasing an additional 273,813 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $4,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

