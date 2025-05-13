Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,640 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $44,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

