DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 384.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $37,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

