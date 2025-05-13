Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $39.20 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.6%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

