SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $70,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.35 and its 200-day moving average is $261.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $303.40.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

