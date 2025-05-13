Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $48.38 Million Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $48,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in KT by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KT by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Trading Down 0.6%

KT stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

