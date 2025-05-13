Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Omnicell worth $73,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Omnicell Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $269.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.