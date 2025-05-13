Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.0%

PM opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

