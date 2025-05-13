Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,099 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Masco worth $35,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Masco by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.