Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

