PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Cut by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in PriceSmart by 3,905.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $54,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,400.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,483.15. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,646 shares of company stock worth $164,223 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5%

PSMT stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.75. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

