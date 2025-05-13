Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.6526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

