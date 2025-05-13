LRI Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

