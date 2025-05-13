Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – May 10th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on the research, development and commercialization of materials, devices or processes engineered at the molecular or atomic scale. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms working on applications such as advanced semiconductors, targeted drug delivery systems or novel industrial catalysts. Although they can offer substantial long-term growth potential, nanotechnology stocks often carry higher technical and market risks due to the complexity of bringing atomic-scale innovations to commercial viability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.56. 134,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average of $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. OSI Systems has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $227.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. NVE has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $327.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,963. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,568. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,457. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNNW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 10,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

