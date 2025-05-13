Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,664,433.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,353.12. The trade was a 52.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,790 shares of company stock worth $2,169,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

