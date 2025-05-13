LRI Investments LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 419,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,724 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 297,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 153,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 483,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 30,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,776. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

