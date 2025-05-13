Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $2,363,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $221.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $236.02.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.