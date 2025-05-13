Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $135,933,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,148 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,034,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

