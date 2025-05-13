LRI Investments LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.