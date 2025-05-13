Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 415,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 112,241 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 57,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Barclays reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $431.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 550,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

