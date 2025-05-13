Focus Partners Wealth Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,927 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $123.98.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

