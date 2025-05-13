Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 400.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FMC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in FMC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in FMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in FMC by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

