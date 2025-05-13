Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 597.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,518 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,902,000 after acquiring an additional 329,378 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,419,000 after purchasing an additional 317,206 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,173,000 after purchasing an additional 320,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,131,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 2.6%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.