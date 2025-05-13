Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 6,798 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 190,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMMD opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

