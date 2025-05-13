Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,502,000 after purchasing an additional 326,643 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 430,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.88. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

