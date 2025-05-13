Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 99,587 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,587 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

