Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 369,519 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 369,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,657,000 after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toast by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4,280.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,991 shares of company stock worth $11,614,520. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

