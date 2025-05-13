Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 9,197 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.5%

CINF stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $111.92 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.