Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.60.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of MAR opened at $271.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.51. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

