Focus Partners Wealth Has $9.89 Million Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.07% of SharkNinja worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

