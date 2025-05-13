Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 13,990 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $4,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Hologic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 68,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

