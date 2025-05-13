Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of Markel Group worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL opened at $1,917.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,821.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,783.67. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

