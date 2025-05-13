Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. The trade was a 87.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.