CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CommScope by 151.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 542,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CommScope by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

