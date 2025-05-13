Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.57.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of FANG stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.