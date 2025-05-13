Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Illumina by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 32,837.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,038 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.95.

Illumina Stock Up 7.7%

ILMN stock opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.