Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 492.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of LDOS opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,889 shares of company stock valued at $675,786. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

