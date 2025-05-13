LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,982,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,946,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2,922.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 470,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,553 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

LPL Financial Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $376.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $384.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

