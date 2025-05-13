The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 589.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049,981 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honest were worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Trading Up 4.8%

HNST stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $558.90 million, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Insider Transactions at Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 307,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,693.80. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Winchell sold 20,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,583.12. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

