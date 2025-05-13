Deutsche Bank AG Has $58.64 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 543.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carvana were worth $58,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $7,545,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $5,513,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,125,524.16. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,353 shares of company stock valued at $99,768,424. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.59.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $279.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average is $227.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 177.99 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $293.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

