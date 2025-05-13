Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,689,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,814,000 after buying an additional 415,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,491,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after buying an additional 206,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,032,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 622,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,895,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 1,100,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

