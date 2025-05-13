LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Rigetti Computing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. Research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

