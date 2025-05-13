Q2 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACDVF

Air Canada Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.