Raymond James Has Pessimistic View of TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$271.67.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.1%

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$212.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$191.27 and a 12-month high of C$270.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$210.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$218.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Group Services

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$204.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,675.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

