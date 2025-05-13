Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $95,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $318.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 156.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,623 shares of company stock worth $114,400,501. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

