Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Forecast for LECO Q2 Earnings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $194.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.35 and a 200 day moving average of $195.57. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $238.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

